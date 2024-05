Clannad is to be awarded the Freedom of County Donegal.

The band founded in Gweedore in 1970, have enjoyed success right across the globe, picking up many awards in recognition of their talents.

They will receive the honour at a ceremony at County House Lifford next Friday.

The County Badge and Scroll will be presented to the band by Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor Martin Harley.