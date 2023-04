Irish international Amber Barrett believes the United States are an inspirational force for other international teams.

The Donegal native is part of the Republic of Ireland squad that will face the reigning world champions in Texas on Saturday night, as well as in St. Louis next Tuesday.

The sides last met in 2019 when the Americans won 3-0.

Barrett says they want to improve on that result this weekend, and is full of admiration for what the Americans have achieved.