Biden not to visit Donegal next week

The US president has confirmed his planned visit to Ireland next week – and Donegal is not on the itinerary.

Dublin, Louth and Mayo will be visited by Joe Biden, as part of a three-day stay in the Republic.

First arriving into Northern Ireland to mark 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement Joe Biden will then travel to the Republic to meet with his distant relatives in Louth and Mayo.

It looks like his big public address is going to be in Ballina.

Also on the agenda are meetings with President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

A massive security operation was planned with secret service agents and equipment having already been in the country for a matter of weeks now.