It’s emerged the man who died in a house fire in Cork had previously been convicted of the murder of a Donegal woman.

Conor Downey was convicted and served three years in prison for of the murder of Letterkenny woman Suzanne Reddan.

While the murder occurred in 1988, it wasn’t until a confession to strangulation in 1992 that Ms. Reddan was found.

The alarm was raised yesterday, following sightings of smoke escaping a window of his home.