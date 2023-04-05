DCC to seek extra finding from minister to make Letterkenny’s Windyhall Road safe

Donegal County Council is to seek an urgent meeting with Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to press for a Specific Road Funding Grant to make the Windyhall Road in Letterkenny safe for all road users.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle is to formally move a motion seeking a delegation with the minister at a Letterkenny Milford Municipal District meeting next week.

On Thursday of last week, a number of members and engineers visited the area at 8.30 in the morning.

Cllr McMonagle says what they saw reinforced his belief that this is one of the most dangerous roads in Donegal………