DCC’s Creeslough Working Group publishes its quarterly update

Donegal County Council has issued an update on the activity of the Creeslough Working Group which was announced in October and met for the first time on December 20th last.

Since then, the group has met on three more occasions.

The work of the Group to date has focussed on identifying potential projects and areas of work, liaising with supporting Consultancy Services, statutory agencies and potential funding bodies and continued community engagement.

Funding of €497,000 over three years has been secured from the Department of Rural and Community Development for the provision of community support services, including the employment of key community support workers.

The Group has acknowledged that a number of organisations have offered their services, pro bono, to assist the work of renewal and regeneration in the village.

Good progress has been made to date with preparations for project development work, and the council says the next step will be to meet and consult with the community.

The Group is extremely conscious that its purpose is to serve the renewal, regeneration and developmental needs of the village and that in this regard it cannot move forward without prior community consultation. This will be an important step in the process. It is acknowledged however that it will also be challenging for many members of the community and therefore the group has been taking time to consider the best approach to ensure all voices are heard.

Further notice of community consultation arrangements will be confirmed in due course, but they will not now take place until after April.

Otherwise the Working Group would like to confirm that its’ work is non-monetary and is proceeding on a voluntary and pro bono basis.

