Police in Derry are appealing for information and witnesses to a fire in a derelict building in Gransha Park in the Waterside during the early hours of this morning.

The blaze was reported to police at 1.25am and has now been brought under control and extinguished.

The building has sustained significant structural damage and, at this time, the fire is being treated as arson.

PSNI Derry are asking the public to contact Strand Road police station of they have any information.