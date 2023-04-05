Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Details of President Biden’s Irish visit could be announced today

We could get details today of US President Joe Biden’s itinerary for his visit to Ireland.

It’s understood he could make a public address in Ballina in Co. Mayo next week, which is home to his ancestral family.

Advance teams have been in Ireland and Northern Ireland preparing for Mr Biden’s five-day visit to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

He’s expected to visit Dublin, Belfast, Mayo and Louth.

He has been invited to Donegal by a congressman with ties to the county, but it’s not thought likely that will happen.

President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Top Stories

Biden not to visit Donegal next week

5 April 2023
epa review
News, Top Stories

EPA urges people in Donegal to act to improve air quality

5 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 April 2023
ukraine ireland flags
Top Stories, News

1,296 Ukrainian pupils in Donegal schools

5 April 2023
