Details of President Biden’s Irish visit could be announced today

We could get details today of US President Joe Biden’s itinerary for his visit to Ireland.

It’s understood he could make a public address in Ballina in Co. Mayo next week, which is home to his ancestral family.

Advance teams have been in Ireland and Northern Ireland preparing for Mr Biden’s five-day visit to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

He’s expected to visit Dublin, Belfast, Mayo and Louth.

He has been invited to Donegal by a congressman with ties to the county, but it’s not thought likely that will happen.