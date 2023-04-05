Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Doherty captains Irish U19 side beaten by Germany

The Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19s were defeated 5-0 by Germany in the opening group game of the Round 2 of qualifiers for the UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championship in Norway, despite Ireland dominating large spells of possession.

Sligo Rovers’ Emma Doherty, who hails from Inishowen, captained the Irish team.

Next up, they face Norway on Saturday.

Head Coach Dave Connell knows the task of qualification is a tough one with Ireland drawn against European heavyweights Germany, Norway (the hosts) and Croatia.

