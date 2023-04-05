EPA urges people in Donegal to act to improve air quality

The Environmental Protection Agency is urging people in Donegal to read in 2022 review, and in particular look at figures relating to the county.

The review found over 90% of people in the county accept and support the need for action to tackle climate change, and there is support across the board for the EPA’s work.

However, there are areas of potential improvement.

Spokesperson Niamh Hatchell says one of those is in the area of air quality…………

In its Review of 2022, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) highlights its work in addressing environmental challenges in County Donegal and across Ireland.

Launching the report, EPA Director General, Laura Burke said:

“The EPA’s vision is that we live sustainably in a healthy environment that is valued and protected by all. There is good evidence that people in Ireland place a particularly high value on having a clean, healthy environment. But the EPA Review of 2022 shows that we must do more than express our convictions and aspirations. We must quickly back our values up with actions.”

The EPA’s 2022 review reports that:

An overwhelming majority of the Irish public are either alarmed or concerned by climate change, and want to see real change. According to the EPA Climate Change in the Irish Mind Climate Opinion Maps, 79% of adults in Donegal are worried about climate change, and 91% think Ireland has a responsibility to act on climate change.

Particulate matter from burning solid fuel, and nitrogen dioxide from traffic, continues to cause poor air quality. People in Donegal can check the air quality index here. Changes in how we heat our homes and finding alternative ways to travel can immediately impact our local air quality.

New radon risk maps show 170,000 homes nationally have radon concentrations above the national reference level. While there was an increase in people testing, the EPA is asking more people in Donegal to test their homes and reduce their risk from this cancer-causing gas.

Too much waste is being generated, with the rate of recycling stagnating. The EPA Circular Economy Programme in collaboration with Government, local government, industry, business and social enterprises is supporting the transition to a low carbon circular economy and is calling on the people of County Donegal to improve waste separation when recycling and increase the use of brown bins for food waste. Over half (53%) of septic tank systems failed inspection in 2021.People should visually check their septic tank and get their well tested at least annually to satisfy themselves that their septic tank is not posing a risk to the health of their families, their neighbours and the environment. Where problems are detected, householders need to take the necessary steps to fix their septic tanks.

Further information on all of the findings above are available in the EPA’s 2022 Review report.