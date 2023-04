Kilmacrennan’s Richard Kerr returns to action this weekend for round one of the British Superbike Championship where he will be competing in the Superstock 1000 class at the Silverstone national circuit in Northamptonshire.

Kerr remains with the Scottish based AMD motorsport team and will ride a Honda once again.

This is his third year with the team.

Kerr has been busy in the off season training and taking part in the winter supermoto series.