Yvonne Bonner pens deal with Aussie Rules side Adelaide Crows

Donegal’s Yvonne Bonner has signed a deal to play with Aussie Rules football with Adelaide Crows during the upcoming 2023 Australian Football League Women’s season.

The 35-year-old forward previously played 11 AFLW games for the Greater Western Sydney Giants.

Yvonne, who had a long and successful career with Glenfin and Donegal, will wear the number 26 jersey.

Bonner made her AFLW debut in 2019 kicking an average of almost a goal per game, before an ankle injury ended her 2020 season after only four games.

When she resumes pre-season training, Bonner will reunite with former GWS teammates Lisa Whiteley and Jess Allan who are now playing with the Crows.