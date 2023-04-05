Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Yvonne Bonner pens deal with Aussie Rules side Adelaide Crows

Donegal’s Yvonne Bonner has signed a deal to play with Aussie Rules football with Adelaide Crows during the upcoming 2023 Australian Football League Women’s season.

The 35-year-old forward previously played 11 AFLW games for the Greater Western Sydney Giants.

Yvonne, who had a long and successful career with Glenfin and Donegal, will wear the number 26 jersey.

Bonner made her AFLW debut in 2019 kicking an average of almost a goal per game, before an ankle injury ended her 2020 season after only four games.

When she resumes pre-season training, Bonner will reunite with former GWS teammates Lisa Whiteley and Jess Allan who are now playing with the Crows.

 

 

President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Top Stories

Biden not to visit Donegal next week

5 April 2023
epa review
News, Top Stories

EPA urges people in Donegal to act to improve air quality

5 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 April 2023
ukraine ireland flags
Top Stories, News

1,296 Ukrainian pupils in Donegal schools

5 April 2023
Advertisement

