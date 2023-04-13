Sadness among rally family in Donegal as Craig Breen dies in testing accident

Irish rally driver Craig Breen has died following an accident during a pre-test event in Croatia.

Hyundai Motorsport confirmed the news in a statement this afternoon.

Breen’s co-driver, James Fulton, was unharmed in the incident that occurred shortly after midday local time.

The 33-year-old collected a second place finish in Sweden in February, in his first World Rally Championship start of the season.

Breen has competed in Donegal previously, he was last in the county in 2019 in a Ford Fiesta R5 while he also took on the Donegal roads in an Escort Mk2 in 2013.