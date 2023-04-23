Cockhill Celtic beaten on penalties by Rockmount in FAI Intermediate Cup final

Cockhill Celtic suffered a 4-3 defeat on penalties in the FAI Intermediate Final in The Showgrounds.

Alan Cowley opened the scoring for Rockmount early in the first half before Lee McColgan levelled the tie from the spot in the first half.

Both sides pushed to get a winner in the remaining 75 minutes but neither could muster up the winner before the game went to spot kicks which saw the Donegal side narrowly miss out on claiming the FAI Intermediate title.

Diarmaid Doherty and Anthony Gorman have the full time report and penalties for Highland Radio Sport…