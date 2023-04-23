Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal bow out of Ulster Championship with defeat in Down

Photo: @UlsterGAA

Donegal were beaten in their Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter final by Down in Pairc Esler in Newry on Sunday afternoon.

2-13 to 1-11 was how it finished.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh have the full time report…

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Two vehicle collision Corrin, Termon

23 April 2023
Greenway
News, Top Stories

Buncrana to Carndonagh Greenway Project public consultation to take place this week

23 April 2023
Mobile Phone 1
News, Top Stories

UK’s emergency alert may affect Donegal mobiles

23 April 2023
Water network, Upgrades, East Donegal, Highland Radio, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Top Stories

Water disruptions in Killgordon area

23 April 2023
