Down’s Ryan Johnston and today’s man of the match says ‘they are delighted to get over the line’ following his side’s win over Donegal in the Ulster Championship.

The Kilcoo man stated that they are ‘taking every game as it comes’ and will have a ‘massive task’ ahead next week.

The Mourne men will now face Armagh in the Ulster Semi Final.

Johnston spoke to Highland’s Francis Mooney after the game…