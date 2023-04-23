Gavin Cullen on Cockhill Celtic’s penalty shoot-out loss in FAI Intermediate Cup final

Cockhill Celtic suffered a penalty shootout defeat to Rockmount in the FAI Intermediate Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

Despite chances for both teams, Adam Crowley and Lee McColgan scored for their respective teams as the game ended 1-1 after both normal and extra time.

After that, a tense penalty shoot-out followed with Cockhill’s James Bradley’s missing the crucial kick as the Munster side won the FAI Intermediate Cup for the second time in the past two years.

Cockhill boss Gavin Cullen told Diarmaid Doherty it wasn’t to be for his side…