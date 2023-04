According to CSO figures released today, there were 137 new dwelling completions over the first quarter of 2023 in Donegal.

This shows a decrease of 4 dwellings for the same three month period last year.

6 were in North Inishowen, 15 in South Inishowen, 18 in Lifford-Stranorlar, 39 in Donegal, 14 in Glenties, 28 in Letterkenny and 17 in Milford.

Meanwhile nationally the number of dwelling completions increased by 19.1% to a total of 6,716.