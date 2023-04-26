Draws made for Tyrone Club Championship

Tyrone champions Errigal Ciaran will begin the defence of their title in the tie of the first round when they meet Killyclogher.

Tonight’s (Wed) draw at Garvaghey for the 2023 Connolly’s of Moy Tyrone SFC threw up a series of intriguing pairings, including the meeting of 2021 champions Dromore and this year’s All-Ireland Club IFC finalists Galbally.

Last year’s beaten finalists, Carrickmore, will also meet one of the newly promoted sides, Edendork, who will be managed by former Kilcoo manager Conleith Gilligan.

There’s a local deerby between 2020 champions Dungannon and the third senior newcomer, Eglish.

Trillick will be under the new management of Jody Gormley when they take on Loughmacrory.

Former Antrim boss Gormley succeeds Nigel Seaney, who led the club to two O’Neill Cup titles during his eight years in charge. Former Fermanagh great Peter McGinnity will also be part of the management set-up.

Omagh will meet Ardboe in a repeat of last year’s first round tie which was won by the Healy Park men.

Coalisland, who last won the O’Neill Cup in 2-18, were drawn to meet Greencastle, while Donaghmore will take on Moortown.

The series will once again be played out in a straight knock-out format, Tyrone one of the few counties still operating on the traditional basis.

The clubs will get their first competitive action of their season when the Division One League gets under way on May 19.

Friday night football, which proved a major success when introduced last year, will continue this season.

“The players are the most important element. When we’re making fixtures, we have to be thinking of the players,” said county chairman Martin Sludden.

“Friday night football is what they want, they want to have their weekend, to spend with their families.”

Connolly’s of Moy Tyrone SFC draw

Edendork v Carrickmore

Loughmacrory v Trillick

Eglish v Dungannon

Galbally v Dromore

Moortown v Donaghmore

Errigal Ciaran v Killyclogher

Omagh v Ardboe

Greencastle v Coalisland

Connolly’s of Moy Tyrone IFC draw

Rock v Clonoe

Tattyreagh v Aghyaran

Clogher v Killeeshil

Kildress v Moy

Derrylaughan v Stewartstown

Gortin v Strabane

Owen Roes v Naomh Eoghan

Pomeroy v Beragh

Connolly’s of Moy Tyrone JFC draw

Augher v Glenelly (prelim)

Killyman v Aghaloo

Castlederg v Errigal Ciaran III

Drumquin v Brocagh

Urney v Fintona

Clann nan Gael v Prelim

Derrytresk v Drumragh

Cookstown v Donaghmore III

Brackaville v Eskra