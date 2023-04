Killybegs Coast Guard have issued a notice on social media alerting the public to training due to take place on Fintra beach this evening.

As part of the training 20 white rocket flares will be discharged.

The training is taking place from 8:30pm this evening and will cease at 9:30pm.

The rescue group are urging to public to not be alarmed if they see a number of flares in the sky inside these times.