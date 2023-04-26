Full entry for women’s only multi-sport challenge at Gartan Centre

The women’s only multi-sport fun challenge which was to have taken place in October will be staged this Saturday, April 29th, at the Gartan Outdoor Education and Training Centre.

The event, which comprises a 5km walk/jog/run, a 20km cycle, and a 1km kayak, is being organised by Team Donegal Oil in association with Donegal Sports Partnership.

The challenge sold out within a matter of days last year, and over 200 will take part in the event which has a 10 am start.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Donegal Sports Partnership Coordinator, Myles Sweeney, said: “When we cancelled the event at the start of October, we had thought of rescheduling for a few weeks later. But we decided it would be better to defer it until the weather was better and the temperatures were higher. I think the decision put the event back six months also provided a good focus for those who had signed up over the winter months. The huge demand for places shows the level of interest there is out there for events like this. ”

“All those taking part have prepared well and hopefully they’ll all have a good experience on Saturday. The emphasis on Saturday’s multi-sport fun challenge is on participation and enjoyment. We’re delighted to be linking up with Arthur McMahon from Team Donegal Oil who came up with the concept. A lot of planning has gone into bringing Saturday’s event together. Hopefully, the weather will be kind to us on the day,” Mr. Sweeney added.