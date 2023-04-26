Gym buddies planning to run from Dublin to Creeslough

‘Run for Creeslough’ fixed for Thursday, May 11th.

A Dunfanaghy man is set to run from Dublin to Creeslough next month in aid of the Creeslough Tragedy Fund.

Neil McCollum from Chapel Road in Dunfanaghy and currently based in Kildare will have his gym partner, Mario Talotti, originally from South Africa, for company along 270 km trek from the capital to Creeslough.

The purpose of their challenge, ‘Run for Creeslough’ is to raise funds for the families of the ten people who lost their lives in the village following an explosion on Friday, October 7th.

The pair are planning to leave the Papal Cross Carpark in the Phoenix Park at 6 am on Thursday, May 11th and arrive at St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Saturday, May 13th.

Neil embarked on a challenge last year to raise funds for palliative care following the death of his sister, Marie, in August 2022.

“After the tragedy in Creeslough, I was determined to take on a different challenge and do something for the families who have lost loved ones. This is my first time to take on a challenge of this magnitude and I want to do it safely,” Neil said.

It was through the K Leisure Gym in Kildare that Neil got to know Mario Talotti.

“When I mentioned the challenge to Mario, he immediately offered to do it with me. So, it’s great to have him on board for the challenge,” Neil added.

Looking ahead to May’s test of endurance, Mario said he sees his participation as “giving something back”.

“I see this as doing something for the country that gave myself and my family such a warm welcome and so much kindness when we arrived here two years ago,” he commented.

Denis Ferry, who has a wealth of experience with major on-the-road fundraising events, is in charge of transport and logistics, while Neil and Mario are hoping to be accompanied by former Air Corps member, Cathal Ryan.

Neil has been running for many years and raced regularly with Letterkenny AC, while Mario is a seasoned triathlete, having completed an Ironman and many triathlons.

“I’d say we’ll go to the well a few times before we arrive in Creeslough,” Neil commented.

“Hopefully, we’ll raise a respectable amount. We have assembled a good team around us. We’re looking forward to it and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the weather will be kind to us.”

To make a donation to the ‘Run for Creeslough’ GoFundMe page, follow the link below:

https://gofund.me/ef447ecf