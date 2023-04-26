North West 10k on Bank Holiday Monday

The countdown is on in earnest for the 2023 North West 10k which takes place next Monday, 1st of May in Letterkenny. The Charity Run and Walk has an 11 a.m. start. Irish athletic legend Danny McDaid will be the Special Guest to officially fire the starting gun to set the runners and walkers on their way around the streets of the Cathedral Town. Entries are still being taken online until this Friday night.

Enter online at https://www.njuko.net/nw_10k_2023. For further details go to www.northwest10k.com and on the North West 10k social media platforms. Entries will also be taken at the 10k Marquee at the Letterkenny Community Centre on Saturday (3 p.m.-6 p.m.) and Sunday (3 p.m. – 6 p.m.). As well as entering runners and walkers can pick up their 10k t-shirts and race numbers. Those who have entered online are also encouraged to come along on and pick up their t-shirts and numbers in order to avoid delays on Bank Holiday Monday morning. Entries will also be taken on Monday morning at the Community Centre from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The three charities benefitting this year are Multiple Sclerosis Donegal Branch, St Bernadette’s Special School Letterkenny and the Letterkenny Community Development Project

North West 10k Chairperson Neil Martin is asking the public to come out and support the three charities on Monday morning. “We are still taking entries online till midnight on Friday. And then on Saturday and Sunday we will be taking entries at our office in the marquee beside the Letterkenny Community Centre from 3-6 p.m. on both days. We would also ask as many of those as possible that have entered online to come along on Saturday and Sunday to pick their t-shirts and race numbers. That will reduce the queueing and congestion on the day” Mr Martin said.

It will be the 26th North West 10k and to date the charity event had €903,000 for 38 charities. There is a €500 prize for the first man to break 29.14 set by Noel Berkley 1998. Likewise there is a €500 prize for first woman to break 32.34 set by Maria McCambridge 2005).

Multiple Sclerosis

MS Ireland Donegal Branch is a vibrant charity which focuses on the specific needs of people who are affected by Multiple Sclerosis. This neurological condition is varied in terms of physical and cognitive symptoms. As a charity, MS approaches a range of needs in creative and flexible ways. They organise social occasions (dinner and entertainment, outings to places with natural beauty) for members with MS and their families. MS responds to members’ requests who need disability supports and appliances. They fund in person and online physiotherapy and yoga classes, and subsidise transport for wheelchair users who avail of art classes or cannot afford transport to hospital.

St Bernadette’s Special School

St Bernadette’s is a Special School which caters for children with Mild General Learning Difficulties from areas throughout Donegal. They are currently fundraising for a wheelchair accessible bus. Many of their staff members hold bus driving licenses and the buses are used frequently each day. They use them for travelling to work experience, sporting events (tennis, swimming, gymnastics) and numerous other social activities.

Letterkenny Community Development Project

Letterkenny Community Development Project is a voluntary group of caring and supporting people. Their ambition is to improve the community for all, by encouraging participation, personal development and inclusiveness throughout their programmes and facilities. The charity was established in 2001 to work from a bottom up approach to social inclusion and poverty by ensuring that all of the disadvantaged target groups are represented on the voluntary Board of Directors keeping the principles of community development a must for all that they do.