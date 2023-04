Police in the Derry have arrested a man and a woman in their forties after money was stolen from a church in Derry City.

The PSNI was notified that charity boxes in the Pennyburn area were taken at around half four yesterday.

A car was reported as being involved and officers later located it and the alleged suspects.

A 42-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of theft, and are in PSNI custody.