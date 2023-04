A Donegal Deputy says the appointment of a Vacant Homes Officer which is currently being finalised by Donegal County Council is too little too late.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn suggested there should be a Vacant Homes Officer in all seven of the county’s Local Electoral Areas, and one of their first engagements should be talking to banks to discuss how housing stock they are holding can be released…..