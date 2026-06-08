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The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Decreases across the board on Donegal live register

There was a 4% decrease in the number of people on the Live Register in Donegal last month compared to May 2025.

Drops were recorded across all Social Welfare Offices in the county.

The largest drop was seen in Donegal, which recorded an 11% decrease from 476 to 423.

Ballybofey had an 8.7% drop from 957 to 873.

In Dunfanaghy, there was a decrease of 37 from 475 to 438, a 7.7% reduction.

Ballyshannon recorded a 7% drop with 795 people on the register.

The number in Dungloe was down 6.2% from 789 to 740.

Killybegs, Letterkenny, and Buncrana recorded the smallest reductions of under 2% with 383, 2,098, and 1,382 people on the register, respectively.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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