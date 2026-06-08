Donaldson police interview played to jury in Newry trial

The jury in the trial of Jeffrey Donaldson has begun listening to a recording of his police interview.
The former DUP leader has pleaded not guilty to 18 historic sex offences.
Newry Crown Court is hearing around three hours of his 4.5-hour interview following his arrest in March 2024.
In the first section, Mr Donaldson mentioned an alleged incident in which Complainant A says he shone a light at her “private parts”.
The accused said nothing “untoward” had happened.
His wife, Eleanor Donaldson, denies five charges and faces a trial of facts.