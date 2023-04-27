Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Crossan says Residential Zoned Land Tax unjustly penalises some farmers

An Independent Councillor in Inishowen says there’s a major problem at the heart of the new Residential Zoned Land Tax which is set to come into effect next year.

Land which is zoned residential will be subject to the tax, which is being introduced to tackle speculators who are hoarding land.

However, Cllr Nicholas Crossan says some farmland on the outskirts of Buncrana is zoned as ‘strategic reserve’ land, which means it may in the future be used for residential developments but at present it is being farmed. Farmers now face having that land taxed , and that he says is unjust.

Cllr Crossan says he’ll be raising the issue at a meeting with planners next week to discuss the new County Development Plan, because he says there is some ambiguity in the way the regulations are defined..…..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Land Graph 3
News, Top Stories

Good quality agricultural land in Donegal the most expensive in Connaught Ulster

27 April 2023
Drs Sarah Brennan and Liz O Sullivan,
News, Top Stories

Donegal BFLGI Members Bring Home Friends of Breastfeeding Awards

27 April 2023
PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Aughnacloy Road closed following crash

27 April 2023
irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Stranorlar area

27 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Land Graph 3
News, Top Stories

Good quality agricultural land in Donegal the most expensive in Connaught Ulster

27 April 2023
Drs Sarah Brennan and Liz O Sullivan,
News, Top Stories

Donegal BFLGI Members Bring Home Friends of Breastfeeding Awards

27 April 2023
PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Aughnacloy Road closed following crash

27 April 2023
irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Stranorlar area

27 April 2023
GSOC
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in investigation into GSOC investigator attendance at Hutch party

27 April 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

No non-compliances found during HIQA inspection at Ballyshannon Nursing Unit

27 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube