Crossan says Residential Zoned Land Tax unjustly penalises some farmers

An Independent Councillor in Inishowen says there’s a major problem at the heart of the new Residential Zoned Land Tax which is set to come into effect next year.

Land which is zoned residential will be subject to the tax, which is being introduced to tackle speculators who are hoarding land.

However, Cllr Nicholas Crossan says some farmland on the outskirts of Buncrana is zoned as ‘strategic reserve’ land, which means it may in the future be used for residential developments but at present it is being farmed. Farmers now face having that land taxed , and that he says is unjust.

Cllr Crossan says he’ll be raising the issue at a meeting with planners next week to discuss the new County Development Plan, because he says there is some ambiguity in the way the regulations are defined..…..