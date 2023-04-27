Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
IFI welcomes conviction of Donegal men caught with record 16 illegal salmon nets

Inland Fisheries Ireland has welcomed the conviction of two men in Donegal for the possession of a record 16 illegal salmon nets near the River Drowes.

The men were ordered to pay €6,000 in fines and fees.

The Inland Fisheries Ireland Mobile Support Unit for fisheries protection, and local fisheries staff, discovered evidence of possible illegal activity taking place on the lower Drowes River.

The MSU, working together with local Fisheries Officers, carried out covert surveillance of the river which led to the defendants being apprehended on July 25th 2021.

They were found with 16 nets in their possession and 20 empty coal bags.

Francis O’Donnell, CEO of Inland Fisheries Ireland says since it’s establishment in 2010, a seizure of this quantity had never been made before.

Dr Milton Matthews Director of IFI’s North West River Basin District says salmon stocks have never been under more pressure from illegal fishing, habitat loss and climate change.

He says the apprehension of the men and seizure of poaching equipment represents a significant boost to safeguarding the valuable natural resource in the North West.

