Donegal Minor Ladies recorded a big victory over Derry in MacCumhaill Park on Saturday afternoon.

6-16 to 2-07 was how it finished with goals coming from Mia Bennett and Ava Walsh, with Aisling O’Neill and Tara Geoghegan both scoring two goals.

Elsewhere, in the Ulster under 14 Bronze final, Donegal beat Antrim 2-12 to 2-05 and in the under 16 Ulster Championship Donegal beat Monaghan 2-14 to 0-14.