Donegal Minors well beaten by Derry

Donegal Minors suffered a heavy defeat to Derry in their final group game of the Ulster Minor Championship.
Luke Barrett’s side went down 3-12 to 0-06 in MacCumhaill Park.
Despite the defeat Donegal have progressed to the quarter final stage.
