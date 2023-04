Institute claimed a victory on the final day of the NIFL Championship but it wasn’t enough to pull themselves out of the relegation scrap.

Stute were 1-0 winners over Ballinamallard thanks to a Jamie Dunne goal but the result would only see them finish in the relegation play off spot and they will now face Ballymacash Rangers in a two legged tie.

Meanwhile, Dergview ended the season with a 3-1 loss away to Newington but were three points clear of the drop zone.