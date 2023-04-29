Joint funeral for siblings killed in Aughnacloy collision to be held on Monday

A joint funeral for siblings Dan and Christine McKane who lost their lives in fatal collision in County Tyrone is to be held on Monday.

The Strabane brother and sister were killed when their minibus collided with a lorry on the A5 near Aughnacloy on Thursday morning.

The family had been in England for a funeral and were returning home when the accident happened.

Hundreds turned out at a vigil yesterday evening held at a grotto near the Mc Kane home.

It is reported two people remain in hospital following the collision.

Arrangements

Dan and Christine’s remains will repose at the McKane Family Home, 29, Innisfree Gardens, Strabane on Saturday (April 29th) from 5.30 p.m.

Funeral from there on Monday (May 1st) at 11.15 a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 12 o’clock.

Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam at

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie Cancer Care c/o any family member or Charles Lynch, Funeral Director, Castlederg.