Kevin Eves and Chris Melley have a 30.7 seconds lead ahead of the field in the two wheel drive section at the Rally of the Lakes after eight stages on Saturday.

The rally’s overall leader is Callum Devine in his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 by 7.5 seconds with Robert Barrable and Gordon Noble in their Citroen C3 Rally 2 in second.

The action continues tomorrow with another eight stages to take place.