Derry were narrowly 1-21 to 1-19 by Meath in their Christy Ring Cup clash at Owenbeg.

Meath lead by four points at half time, 0-14 to 0-10.

Despite being reduced to 14 men, the Leinster side continued to hold the upper as they held on for victory in a game that saw veteran Meath player Mickey Burke (pictured) making his 198th appearance for the Royal County.

Derry have now won one, drawn one and lost one, having beaten Sligo and drawn with Tyrone before this game.