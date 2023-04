Naomh Conaill are into the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Thír Chonaill final after they beat Termon 1-17 to 3-05 on Saturday evening.

At half time, Naomh Conaill led 0-08 to 0-04 and kicked on in the second half to reach the decider.

They will now play St Michael’s in the final.