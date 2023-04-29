Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Over 1,000 expected at North-West Charity 10k – you can still sign on

The North West 10k Committee. Race Director Brendan McDaid is back row, second from left.

More than 1,000 people are expected to take part in this year’s North West Charity 10k which takes place on Bank Holiday Monday in Letterkenny, with a 11 am start.

On Saturday Sport, Race Director Brendan McDaid spoke to Chris Ashmore about the final ways that you can still register, the nature or the route, and the variety of participants from elite runners to those who are walking.

The event will see three charities benefitting, namely Multiple Sclerosis Donegal Branch, St Bernadette’s Special School and the Letterkenny Community Development Project.

funeral
News, Top Stories

Joint funeral for siblings killed in Aughnacloy collision to be held on Monday

29 April 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Hundreds turn out to Strabane vigil for family members killed in Aughnacloy collision

29 April 2023
sports balls
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Senator called for Sports Capital Programme to open to allow new applications avail of funding.

29 April 2023
Kids canoeing
News, Top Stories

Coast Guard, RNLI & Water Safety Ireland issue safety notice

29 April 2023
Advertisement

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday April 28th

28 April 2023

