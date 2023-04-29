Over 1,000 expected at North-West Charity 10k – you can still sign on

More than 1,000 people are expected to take part in this year’s North West Charity 10k which takes place on Bank Holiday Monday in Letterkenny, with a 11 am start.

On Saturday Sport, Race Director Brendan McDaid spoke to Chris Ashmore about the final ways that you can still register, the nature or the route, and the variety of participants from elite runners to those who are walking.

The event will see three charities benefitting, namely Multiple Sclerosis Donegal Branch, St Bernadette’s Special School and the Letterkenny Community Development Project.