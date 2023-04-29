Penalty shoot-out drama in Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Thír Chonaill

There was high drama as St Michael’s defeated Gaoth Dobhair 5-4 on penalties to win their Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Thír Chonaill first senior semi-final after extra-time failed to separate the sides.

In a pulsating encourter St. Michael’s led by 1-5 to 0-5 at half-time, but at the end of normal time in was 1-11 apiece.

Extra-time followed and concluded with the sides locked together on 1-15 each.

But St. Michael’s then won on penalties to book their place in the final against the winners of the second semi-final between Naomh Conaill and Termon.

Earlier in the tournament being hosted by Naomh Muire Iochtar Na Rosann, Gaoth Dobhair came out on top in the first junior semi-final, defeating Na Rossa by 3-13 to 1-13.

The second semi-final saw the hosts, Naomh Muire racking up an impressive 3-15 to 0-5 win over Glenswilly.

On Friday evening, Kilcar retained the Junior Ladies B title with a 6-16 to 0-3 win over Termon.

The junior and senior men’s and women’s finals take place on Bank Holiday Monday.