Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Penalty shoot-out drama in Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Thír Chonaill

There was high drama as St Michael’s defeated Gaoth Dobhair 5-4 on penalties to win their Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Thír Chonaill first senior semi-final after extra-time failed to separate the sides.

In a pulsating encourter St. Michael’s led by 1-5 to 0-5 at half-time, but at the end of normal time in was 1-11 apiece.

Extra-time followed and concluded with the sides locked together on 1-15 each.

But St. Michael’s then won on penalties to book their place in the final against the winners of the second semi-final between Naomh Conaill and Termon.

Earlier in the tournament being hosted by Naomh Muire Iochtar Na Rosann, Gaoth Dobhair came out on top in the first junior semi-final, defeating Na Rossa by 3-13 to 1-13.

The second semi-final saw the hosts, Naomh Muire racking up an impressive 3-15 to 0-5 win over Glenswilly.

On Friday evening, Kilcar retained the Junior Ladies B title with a 6-16 to 0-3 win over Termon.

The junior and senior men’s and women’s finals take place on Bank Holiday Monday.

funeral
News, Top Stories

Joint funeral for siblings killed in Aughnacloy collision to be held on Monday

29 April 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Hundreds turn out to Strabane vigil for family members killed in Aughnacloy collision

29 April 2023
sports balls
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Senator called for Sports Capital Programme to open to allow new applications avail of funding.

29 April 2023
News, Top Stories
News, Top Stories

Coast Guard, RNLI & Water Safety Ireland issue safety notice

29 April 2023
Advertisement

