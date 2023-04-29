St. Catherine’s capture Donegal League Division 2 title

St. Catherine’s have been crowned as the champions of the Donegal Junior League Old Orchard Division 2.

The Killybegs side lifted the silverware after securing a 2-0 away win over Cranford Reserves.

A brace of goals from Josh Cunningham paved the way for victory.

Second placed Fintown Harps beat third placed Kilmacrennan Celtic 3-0 on an exciting final day of the season with much at stake.

St. Catherine’s ended up on 46 points from their 20 games, with Fintown on 44 and Kilmacrennan on 40.

Voodoo Cup

Strand Rovers 0 vs 1 Kildrum Tigers

Glencar Inn Division One

Glencar Celtic 1 vs 4 Donegal Town

Dunlewey Celtic 2 vs 3 Arranmore United

Old Orchard Division Two

Ballybofey United 5 vs 6 Gweedore Celtic

Castlefin Celtic 3 vs 1 Milford United

Cranford FC Reserves 0 vs 2 St Catherines FC

Fintown Harps AFC 3 vs 0 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Swilly Rovers 1 vs 1 Drumbar United