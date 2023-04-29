St. Catherine’s capture Donegal League Division 2 title

St. Catherine’s have been crowned as the champions of the Donegal Junior League Old Orchard Division 2.
The Killybegs side lifted the silverware after securing a 2-0 away win over Cranford Reserves.
A brace of goals from Josh Cunningham paved the way for victory.
Second placed Fintown Harps beat third placed Kilmacrennan Celtic 3-0 on an exciting final day of the season with much at stake.
St. Catherine’s ended up on 46 points from their 20 games, with Fintown on 44 and Kilmacrennan on 40.
Voodoo Cup
Strand Rovers 0 vs 1 Kildrum Tigers
Glencar Inn Division One
Glencar Celtic 1 vs 4 Donegal Town
Dunlewey Celtic 2 vs 3 Arranmore United
Old Orchard Division Two
Ballybofey United 5 vs 6 Gweedore Celtic
Castlefin Celtic 3 vs 1 Milford United
Cranford FC Reserves 0 vs 2 St Catherines FC
Fintown Harps AFC 3 vs 0 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Swilly Rovers 1 vs 1 Drumbar United