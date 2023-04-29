Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
St. Catherine’s capture Donegal League Division 2 title

St. Catherine’s have been crowned as the champions of the Donegal Junior League Old Orchard Division 2.

The Killybegs side lifted the silverware after securing a 2-0 away win over Cranford Reserves.

A brace of goals from Josh Cunningham paved the way for victory.

Second placed Fintown Harps beat third placed Kilmacrennan Celtic 3-0 on an exciting final day of the season with much at stake.

St. Catherine’s ended up on 46 points from their 20 games, with Fintown on 44 and Kilmacrennan on 40.

Voodoo Cup
Strand Rovers 0 vs 1 Kildrum Tigers
Glencar Inn Division One
Glencar Celtic 1 vs 4 Donegal Town
Dunlewey Celtic 2 vs 3 Arranmore United
Old Orchard Division Two
Ballybofey United 5 vs 6 Gweedore Celtic
Castlefin Celtic 3 vs 1 Milford United
Cranford FC Reserves 0 vs 2 St Catherines FC
Fintown Harps AFC 3 vs 0 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Swilly Rovers 1 vs 1 Drumbar United

Top Stories

funeral
News, Top Stories

Joint funeral for siblings killed in Aughnacloy collision to be held on Monday

29 April 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Hundreds turn out to Strabane vigil for family members killed in Aughnacloy collision

29 April 2023
sports balls
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Senator called for Sports Capital Programme to open to allow new applications avail of funding.

29 April 2023
Kids canoeing
News, Top Stories

Coast Guard, RNLI & Water Safety Ireland issue safety notice

29 April 2023
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday April 28th

28 April 2023

