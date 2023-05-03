OPW urged to do more to boost Newmills visitor numbers

The OPW is being urged to work with Donegal County Council to boost the number of people visiting the Newmills Corn and Flax Mill on the outskirts of Letterkenny.

Local Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh raised the issue with OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan and his officials while they were in Donegal yesterday.

After meeting them at a function at the Glebe Gallery, Cllr Kavanagh told Highland Radio News he remains convinced the numbers visiting the mill can be increased, but he believes investment will be needed at the site………….