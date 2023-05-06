Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Coronation Day commences

Central London is warming up for the Coronation of Britain’s King Charles and his Consort, Camilla.

More than 5-thousand armed forces personnel are arriving at Waterloo station by train to take part in the processions later – with more than 11-thousand officers on duty for today’s massive security and policing operation.

The doors to Westminster Abbey have opened  and the ceremony itself will be led by The Archbishop of Canterbury from 11 o’clock.

Invited guests include the French President and US First Lady – our own Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins – along with celebrities like David and Victoria Beckham, musician Lionel Richie, and hundreds of charity workers.

After the service the Royal couple will make their way back to Buckingham Palace in the 260 year-old gold state coach, before the Royal Family gather on the balcony for a flypast.

prince charles
News, Top Stories

Coronation Day commences

6 May 2023
One way system
News, Top Stories

One way system in operation in Stranorlar for next 6 weeks

6 May 2023
Darkness into Light1
News, Top Stories

Hundreds turn out for this years Darkness into Light

6 May 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday May 5th

5 May 2023
