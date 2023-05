Derry hurlers are celebrating after winning the All-Ireland U-20B Championship.

In the decider, they defeated Roscommon by 3-17 to 2-14 at Croke Park to lift the Richie McElligott Cup.

Roscommon led by 1-9 to 1-8 at half-time, but Derry produced a great second-half display to secure victory.

Derry’s victorious manager Ryan O’Neill gave his reaction afterwards to Michael McMullan.