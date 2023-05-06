Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dylan Browne McMonagle wins in Naas after success in Cork

Dylan Browne McMonagle. File Photo Robbie Mac.

Donegal jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle had another winner in Naas on Saturday afternoon.

He rode the 11/2 shot Caroline Street to victory in the Al Shira’aa Racing Irish EBF Blue Wind Stakes (Group 3, Fillies) for trainer Joseph O’Brien.

On Friday, he was on board a 28/1 winner at Cork.

He rode Earls to victory in the feature race of the evening, the Mallow Handicap.

Earls beat the 7/2 favourite All Lies Ahead to land the spoils for trainer Gavin Cromwell.

McMonagle has had five wins in the last two weeks.

