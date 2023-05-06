Dylan Browne McMonagle wins in Naas after success in Cork

Donegal jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle had another winner in Naas on Saturday afternoon.

He rode the 11/2 shot Caroline Street to victory in the Al Shira’aa Racing Irish EBF Blue Wind Stakes (Group 3, Fillies) for trainer Joseph O’Brien.

On Friday, he was on board a 28/1 winner at Cork.

He rode Earls to victory in the feature race of the evening, the Mallow Handicap.

Earls beat the 7/2 favourite All Lies Ahead to land the spoils for trainer Gavin Cromwell.

McMonagle has had five wins in the last two weeks.