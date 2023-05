Donegal Minors suffered their second successive defeat in this years Ulster Championship.

Luke Barrett’s side went down 0-14 to 0-11 to Monaghan.

Donegal will now have a quarter final away to Cavan next weekend.

Brendan Devennney has the full time report….

Donegal minor coach Brendan Kilcoyne told Brendan Devenney they need to get back on track ahead of that quarter final…