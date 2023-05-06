Inishowen RFC 50th anniversary celebrations – reaction from club and Ulster presidents

It’s been a week of celebration for Inishowen Rugby Football Club which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

As part of the celebrations, their Moss Road ground in Carndonagh was the venue for a junior men’s interprovincial game between Ulster and Munster on Saturday afternoon.

Ulster won the game by 27 – 10.

Highland Radio’s rugby correspondent Alex McDonald was there for the historic occasion.

He spoke with Anne Scott, President of Inishowen RFC, about the club and the future which augurs well…

He also caught up with the President of the Ulster Branch, Philip Gregg, who is a keen supporter of developing the game at grassroots level.

Meanwhile, Alex also provided a full time report as Ulster beat Munster 27-10…