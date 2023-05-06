National figures from the May Bank Holiday show over 2,000 drivers caught speeding

Figures have been released from the May Bank Holiday Weekend Road Safety Campaign

The Gardaí operation was in place between Thursday, April 27th until Tuesday morning, May 2nd

There was one fatal collision during this period and 10 serious collisions that resulted in 11 serious and life-threatening injuries.

To date this year, *59 persons have died on our roads in 2023, that is the same number as this time last year.

Over the long weekend 774 Mandatory Intoxicant testing checkpoints were carried out, over 3000 roadside drug and alcohol test were administered leading to 188 arrests An Garda Síochána carried out 774 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints leading to 188 arrests for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Over 900 on the spot Fixed Charge Penalty Notices for speeding offences were issued. Of the 504,981 vehicles checked for speeding nationwide, 2,159 drivers were detected and fined.

In addition 177 drivers were caught using mobile phones, 103 were unaccompanied learner driver and 81 were found not to be wearing a seatbelt.

A total of 354 vehicles were detained for offences such as Unaccompanied Learner Driver (75), no Insurance (131) and no Tax (148).

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all road users to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, to slow down and to always choose a speed that is appropriate to the driving conditions.