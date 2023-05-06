One way system in operation in Stranorlar for next 6 weeks

Gardaí in Donegal are reminding people of the one way system that is operating in Stranorlar for the next 5-6 weeks.

North bound traffic (coming from Donegal Town direction) will continue to travel along Stranorlar Main Street during but south-bound traffic, coming from both Letterkenny and Lifford directions, will be diverted via Mill Brae and Railway Road, returning to the N15 just north of the bridge.

The system is in place to allow for a sewer network upgrade works on Stranorlar Main Street, between Railway Road and Ard McCool.