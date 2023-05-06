Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

One way system in operation in Stranorlar for next 6 weeks

Gardaí in Donegal are reminding people of the one way system that is operating in Stranorlar for the next 5-6 weeks.

North bound traffic (coming from Donegal Town direction) will continue to travel along Stranorlar Main Street during but south-bound traffic, coming from both Letterkenny and Lifford directions, will be diverted via Mill Brae and Railway Road, returning to the N15 just north of the bridge.

The system is in place to allow for a sewer network upgrade works on Stranorlar Main Street, between Railway Road and Ard McCool.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

prince charles
News, Top Stories

Coronation Day commences

6 May 2023
One way system
News, Top Stories

One way system in operation in Stranorlar for next 6 weeks

6 May 2023
Darkness into Light1
News, Top Stories

Hundreds turn out for this years Darkness into Light

6 May 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday May 5th

5 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

prince charles
News, Top Stories

Coronation Day commences

6 May 2023
One way system
News, Top Stories

One way system in operation in Stranorlar for next 6 weeks

6 May 2023
Darkness into Light1
News, Top Stories

Hundreds turn out for this years Darkness into Light

6 May 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday May 5th

5 May 2023
NO REPRO FEE 04/05/2023 Dublin, Ireland. BAFTA-winning IFTA nominee Barry Keoghan returned home to launch the 2023 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund, with grants totalling €200K now available to non-profit community groups across Ireland and Northern Ireland. Operated in partnership with the Irish Youth Foundation and supporting partners YouthAction Northern Ireland, the Coca-Cola Company and its partner Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland have joined forces to double the size and impact of the Fund, encouraging community groups empowering young people through programmes of learning, inclusion, and sustainable development to apply for funding at www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou before Thursday 15th June. The Oscar nominee was joined by Agnese Filippi, Country Manager Coca-Cola Ireland, Gillian Shields, Sustainability Partnership Manager, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, young people from Bradóg Regional Youth Service and former Fund recipients Global Action Plan in their Green Living and Sustainability Garden (GLAS) to celebrate the launch. Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland
News, Top Stories

Award-winning actor, Barry Keoghan encourages Donegal non-profits to apply for Coca Cola Thank You Fund

5 May 2023
Traffic
News, Top Stories

Possible traffic disruptions in Derry and Strabane across the weekend

5 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube