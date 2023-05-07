Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cockhill Celtic secure Ulster Senior Cup final place with victory over Buncrana Hearts

Cockhill Celtic are into the Ulster Senior Cup final after they beat Buncrana Heart 2-0 in their semi final.

Harry Doherty’s goal alongside an own goal helped seal Gavin Cullen’s sides spot in the decider.

They will face Greencastle in that final.

