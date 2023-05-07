Cockhill Celtic secure Ulster Senior Cup final place with victory over Buncrana Hearts

Cockhill Celtic are into the Ulster Senior Cup final after they beat Buncrana Heart 2-0 in their semi final.
Harry Doherty’s goal alongside an own goal helped seal Gavin Cullen’s sides spot in the decider.
They will face Greencastle in that final.
Cockhill Celtic are into the Ulster Senior Cup final after they beat Buncrana Heart 2-0 in their semi final.
Harry Doherty’s goal alongside an own goal helped seal Gavin Cullen’s sides spot in the decider.
They will face Greencastle in that final.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland