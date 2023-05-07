Donegal to play Clare in opening fixture of All Ireland Series

Donegal will play Clare in their opening fixture of the All Ireland Series.
The tie will take place on Saturday, May 20 in Clare.
The game was confirmed after the Banner county were beaten 5-14 to 0-15 by Kerry in the Munster final.
