Mark English and Roisin Flanagan began their outdoor seasons over the weekend.

English was in action in the Diamond League meet in Doha, where he ran 1:48:56 over 800 metres finishing 7th in a top quality field.

Meanwhile, Flanagan set a new Donegal record in the 5000 metres in California, where she finished seventh in a time of 15 minutes, 26.32 seconds.

Athletics correspondent, Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…